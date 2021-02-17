Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receives $583.42 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $583.42.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Netflix from $560.00 to $630.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $540.00 to $650.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $557.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $534.45 and a 200-day moving average of $509.76. The company has a market capitalization of $246.82 billion, a PE ratio of 89.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Netflix has a 52-week low of $290.25 and a 52-week high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 442,339 shares of company stock valued at $233,359,064. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,137,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,400,355,000 after purchasing an additional 25,659 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,391,603,000 after purchasing an additional 710,474 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 66,498.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,350 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Netflix by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,674,283,000 after buying an additional 1,636,853 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,697,753 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,999,486,000 after buying an additional 166,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

