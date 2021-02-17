NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Short Interest Update

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 622,900 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the January 14th total of 492,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTST. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NETSTREIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in NETSTREIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,307,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NETSTREIT by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,827,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,617,000 after buying an additional 87,901 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in NETSTREIT by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 149,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after buying an additional 58,459 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in NETSTREIT by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 10,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in NETSTREIT by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NETSTREIT stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.46. 230,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,865. NETSTREIT has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $19.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.25.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

