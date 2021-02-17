Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.34. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund shares last traded at $4.34, with a volume of 253,799 shares changing hands.

Get Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0312 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRO. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 8.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 10,609 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 13,360 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO)

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

Further Reading: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.