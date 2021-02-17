Newmont (NGT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Newmont (TSE:NGT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.21 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NGT stock opened at C$73.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$77.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$81.73. The company has a market cap of C$58.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.03. Newmont has a 12 month low of C$44.00 and a 12 month high of C$96.45.

Get Newmont alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NGT shares. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from C$121.00 to C$122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Newmont to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.