News (NASDAQ:NWS) Hits New 12-Month High at $24.11

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.11 and last traded at $22.90, with a volume of 901322 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.20.

Separately, TheStreet raised News from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.26 and a 200-day moving average of $16.42.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. News had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 11.47%.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 0.9%.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Thomson sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $1,257,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $349,120.00. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWS. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of News by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of News by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of News by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 135,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 22,633 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of News during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of News by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 168,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 39,819 shares during the period. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

