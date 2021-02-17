Newscrypto Hits Market Capitalization of $21.65 Million (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. Newscrypto has a market capitalization of $21.65 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded up 42.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Newscrypto coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000446 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.55 or 0.00059999 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.30 or 0.00277520 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00076319 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00081607 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00082877 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $212.94 or 0.00418222 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.99 or 0.00180663 BTC.

About Newscrypto

Newscrypto’s genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 279,990,834 coins and its circulating supply is 95,233,119 coins. The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic.

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

Newscrypto can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

