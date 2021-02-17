NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 17.17%. NexPoint Residential Trust updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.16-2.35 EPS.

NXRT stock traded down $1.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.19. 655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,995. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 0.97. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $52.87.

NXRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

