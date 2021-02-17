NEXT Financial Group Inc Boosts Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 599.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,749 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,641 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in NetApp were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 7.7% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,602 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,193 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 18.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 45.1% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,920 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 82.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NetApp news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total value of $942,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry bought 15,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.89 per share, with a total value of $958,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $68.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.19. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.66 and a 52-week high of $70.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NTAP. TheStreet upgraded NetApp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NetApp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on NetApp from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of NetApp from $58.50 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. NetApp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.42.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

