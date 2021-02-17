NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases 4,746 Shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 287.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at $226,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PFXF opened at $20.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.87. VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $20.75.

