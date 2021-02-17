NEXT Financial Group Inc Raises Holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned about 0.06% of Tekla Healthcare Investors worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. 22.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HQH opened at $25.36 on Wednesday. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $26.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.07.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

