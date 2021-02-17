NEXT Financial Group Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned about 0.12% of Tekla Life Sciences Investors worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HQL. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 29,500.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 13,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HQL opened at $21.65 on Wednesday. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $22.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.72.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Profile

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

