NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 10,011 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,447 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 10,011 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in HP were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of HP by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,870,190 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $206,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851,139 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of HP by 97.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,478,973 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $85,056,000 after buying an additional 2,213,408 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 8,450.8% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,892,549 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $35,940,000 after buying an additional 1,870,416 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of HP by 2,388.4% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,621,670 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,795,000 after buying an additional 1,556,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of HP by 9,229.9% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,207,665 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $22,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on HP from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on HP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.08.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $27.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.36. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $27.68.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.1938 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

In other HP news, insider Claire Bramley sold 23,374 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $570,325.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 10,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $213,698.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,434.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 444,347 shares of company stock valued at $10,445,257 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

