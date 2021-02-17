NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 111 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its holdings in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 2,264.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

BAND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Bandwidth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.78.

BAND stock opened at $187.88 on Wednesday. Bandwidth Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.89 and a twelve month high of $198.60. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.96 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.67.

In other news, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.09, for a total value of $87,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $770,396. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 70,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $12,553,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,701,482. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 249,473 shares of company stock worth $40,818,100. 11.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bandwidth Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

