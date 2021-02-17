NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 13,243 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 52.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,243 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Twele Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 13,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $51.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.44. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $50.62 and a 52-week high of $51.99.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.