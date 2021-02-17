NEXTDC Limited (OTCMKTS:NXDCF) Short Interest Up 31.9% in January

NEXTDC Limited (OTCMKTS:NXDCF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 288,700 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the January 14th total of 218,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 481.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NXDCF traded down $3.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.70. The company had a trading volume of 478 shares, compared to its average volume of 792. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.35. NEXTDC has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $9.80.

About NEXTDC

NEXTDC Limited provides data center outsourcing solutions, connectivity services, and infrastructure management software in Australia. The company offers cloud connectivity for organizations; data center-as-a-service solutions; universal connectivity solutions; cloud center ecosystems; data-center infrastructure management; and intelligent service management services.

