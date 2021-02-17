Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Grows Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA increased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 210.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 297.6% in the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 34,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 25,716 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 299.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 40,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 29,991 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 388.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 23,603 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 296.1% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 227,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,571,000 after purchasing an additional 170,258 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 298.5% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 449,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,704,000 after purchasing an additional 336,954 shares during the period. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $1.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,411,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.13. The company has a market capitalization of $156.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.99%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.82.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

