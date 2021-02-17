Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Makes New Investment in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 50.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Shares of GPN stock traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.53. 49,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,875,507. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.95. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.54 and a 1-year high of $215.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $58.23 billion, a PE ratio of 117.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.96, for a total transaction of $96,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,320,953.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GPN. KeyCorp upped their price target on Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Compass Point lowered Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Global Payments from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist decreased their price target on Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.47.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.