NiSource (NYSE:NI) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

NiSource (NYSE:NI) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.28-1.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.34.

A number of research firms have commented on NI. Barclays upgraded shares of NiSource from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NiSource from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.90.

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $22.38 on Wednesday. NiSource has a 1-year low of $19.56 and a 1-year high of $30.46. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of -28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This is an increase from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

