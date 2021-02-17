Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 12,015 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,786 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,015 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 1.0% of Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Facebook were worth $65,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apexium Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.6% during the third quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.4% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Facebook by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 976 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.06, for a total value of $17,246,985.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.45, for a total value of $3,241,065.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,411,020 shares of company stock valued at $382,083,080. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $3.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $270.14. The company had a trading volume of 522,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,534,168. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $769.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.95.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.98.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

