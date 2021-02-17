Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 6,999 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,999 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned 0.18% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $31,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 6,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 136,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $535,726.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,962,744.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 24,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total value of $3,771,054.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 80,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,209,151.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BR traded up $1.90 on Wednesday, hitting $148.14. 7,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.90 and a 52 week high of $158.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.24.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.17.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

