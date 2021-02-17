Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $21.04 Million Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 335,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,935 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $21,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CBRE. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 6,315.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CBRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. CBRE Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

In other news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 2,589 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $157,980.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,329 shares in the company, valued at $5,450,855.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $40,851.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,313,997.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CBRE traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.93. The stock had a trading volume of 10,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,604. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $71.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.37.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

