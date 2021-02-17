Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $26.40 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 717,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,018 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $26,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HNP Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 16,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 10,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in Pfizer by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 23,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.93. 619,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,471,266. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

