Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 20,746 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,746 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned 0.13% of FMC worth $19,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in FMC by 83.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $668,587.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,713,098.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $86,860.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,319.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,091 shares of company stock valued at $842,309. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FMC traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.24. 18,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,862. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $56.77 and a 1 year high of $123.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.20.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.02). FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 31.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on FMC from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on FMC from $120.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Rowe increased their price target on FMC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.19.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

