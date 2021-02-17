Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 27,067 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,067 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises about 0.7% of Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Linde were worth $48,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Linde by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Linde by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LIN traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $248.55. 41,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,863,639. The firm has a market cap of $130.45 billion, a PE ratio of 59.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $257.62 and its 200-day moving average is $248.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $146.71 and a twelve month high of $274.58.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 52.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LIN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.24.

In other Linde news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

