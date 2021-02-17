Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NBLX. Zacks Investment Research raised Noble Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised Noble Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded Noble Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised Noble Midstream Partners from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Noble Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.45.

NBLX opened at $13.77 on Tuesday. Noble Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $20.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 3.46.

Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.12). Noble Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 17.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Noble Midstream Partners will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Noble Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. Noble Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 43.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 32.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

About Noble Midstream Partners

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities and Corporate. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

