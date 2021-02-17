Norish (LON:NSH) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $114.18

Norish Plc (LON:NSH)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 114.18 ($1.49) and traded as low as GBX 106 ($1.38). Norish shares last traded at GBX 112.80 ($1.47), with a volume of 2,442 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £33.08 million and a PE ratio of 22.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 114.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 92.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Norish Company Profile (LON:NSH)

Norish Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides temperature controlled warehousing and logistics services to food manufacturers, importers, wholesalers, retailers, and distributors. The company operates through Product Sourcing Business, Temperature controlled, and Dairy Farming segments. It offers bonded and cold storage, handling, blast freezing, de-vanning, picking and packing, and cross-docking and distribution services.

