NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SF opened at $58.75 on Wednesday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $59.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.36. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SF shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Stifel Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $43.33 to $54.67 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.39.

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,171 shares in the company, valued at $9,394,042.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates through Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other segments.

