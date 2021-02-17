NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Makes New $249,000 Investment in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WPP. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WPP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in WPP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in WPP by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of WPP during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WPP in the third quarter worth $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WPP opened at $58.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.93 and its 200 day moving average is $46.97. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.40. WPP plc has a 1-year low of $27.18 and a 1-year high of $63.84.

Several research firms recently commented on WPP. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

