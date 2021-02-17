NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Sells 173,889 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 90.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 173,889 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ING Groep by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 21,820 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ING Groep by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 648,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 72,166 shares in the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. raised its stake in ING Groep by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 643,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 27,165 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in ING Groep in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in ING Groep by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 15,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ING opened at $10.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $11.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.57.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. ING Groep had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 4.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1236 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ING shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

