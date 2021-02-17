NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Takes $230,000 Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,806,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,725,673,000 after acquiring an additional 20,450 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 315,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $145,518,000 after purchasing an additional 16,947 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 274,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 250,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,354,000 after acquiring an additional 86,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 231,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,853,000 after acquiring an additional 13,247 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total transaction of $9,011,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 107,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,391,946.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY opened at $442.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $454.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $457.14. The stock has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $496.61.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ORLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.38.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

