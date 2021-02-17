nOS (NOS) Reaches One Day Volume of $4,230.00

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 17th. nOS has a market cap of $5.28 million and approximately $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One nOS token can currently be bought for about $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy and Switcheo Network. Over the last seven days, nOS has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00060682 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.78 or 0.00317606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.06 or 0.00082492 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.28 or 0.00071422 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00084684 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.28 or 0.00433503 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.69 or 0.00173752 BTC.

nOS Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. nOS’s official message board is medium.com/nos-io. The official website for nOS is nos.io. nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

Buying and Selling nOS

nOS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Switcheo Network and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade nOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy nOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

