NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Trading Up 16%

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)’s stock price was up 16% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.49 and last traded at $1.38. Approximately 19,443,432 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 266% from the average daily volume of 5,315,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Get NovaBay Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 3.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 46,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.11% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes non-antibiotic anti-infective products to address therapeutic needs of the anti-infective market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Avenova, a solution for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, including the eyelid; CelleRx for the aesthetic dermatology market; and NeutroPhase for the wound care market.

Recommended Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.