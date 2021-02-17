NRG Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:NRG)

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 7,205 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 6,111% compared to the average volume of 116 put options.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NRG. Citigroup upped their target price on NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NRG traded down $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.73. 84,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,591,913. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.00. NRG Energy has a 52-week low of $19.54 and a 52-week high of $43.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.51 and its 200-day moving average is $34.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 32.83%.

In related news, SVP David Callen sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,490.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,175,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,937 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 32.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,569,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,681,000 after buying an additional 1,856,550 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,058,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,029,000 after buying an additional 3,620,823 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,622,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,593,000 after buying an additional 597,030 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,626,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,158,000 after buying an additional 24,368 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.