NTV Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $4,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 173,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,422,000 after acquiring an additional 63,075 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 103,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,892,000 after purchasing an additional 17,805 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 64,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 53,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 51,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 13,887 shares during the last quarter.

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 641 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,751. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.56. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 12 month low of $30.56 and a 12 month high of $72.38.

