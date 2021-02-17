NTV Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

NTV Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) by 46.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,090 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 196,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,053,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 6,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 279.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,464 shares during the last quarter.

Get Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF alerts:

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF stock traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.44. The company had a trading volume of 15,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,648. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $59.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.23.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.