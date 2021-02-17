NTV Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $876,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 122,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 6,153 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,810,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,440,000 after acquiring an additional 74,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 110,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.38.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $34.70. 298,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,471,266. The stock has a market cap of $192.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.21. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

