NTV Asset Management LLC Purchases 16,355 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 287.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,355 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 316.2% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 378,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,344,000 after purchasing an additional 287,648 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 356.5% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 361,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,096,000 after purchasing an additional 282,188 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 341,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,698,000 after buying an additional 255,247 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,335,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 209.9% during the 4th quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 309,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,333,000 after buying an additional 209,438 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.95. 6,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,409. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $36.37 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.88.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

