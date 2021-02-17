NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 2,168 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

NTV Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,168 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in BCE in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in BCE by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in BCE by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in BCE in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BCE traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.77. 10,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,154. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.66 and a 52-week high of $49.26. The firm has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.21. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. BCE’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6816 per share. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.24%.

BCE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of BCE from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.72.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

