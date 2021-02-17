NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 645 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

NTV Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 1.2% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.3% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 26,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.1% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 28,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.7% during the third quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 42,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 79.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,896,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $148.77. The stock has a market cap of $185.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.03.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.78.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.