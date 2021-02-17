Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.05-2.75 for the period.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTR. TheStreet upgraded Nutrien from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TD Securities upped their target price on Nutrien from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Nutrien from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nutrien from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.20.

Nutrien stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,064,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,531. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 328.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. Nutrien has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $57.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.35.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

