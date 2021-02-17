Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Short Interest Down 30.4% in January

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the January 14th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.50. The company had a trading volume of 936 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,157. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.83 and a 1-year high of $15.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.99.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.0585 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

