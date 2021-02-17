nYFI (N0031) 24-Hour Volume Hits $94,860.00

nYFI (CURRENCY:N0031) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. nYFI has a market capitalization of $504,661.55 and $94,860.00 worth of nYFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, nYFI has traded up 46.3% against the US dollar. One nYFI token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000361 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00061200 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.29 or 0.00319732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00082438 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00073736 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.92 or 0.00083937 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $234.73 or 0.00448628 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,217.74 or 0.86422568 BTC.

nYFI Token Profile

nYFI’s total supply is 2,671,616 tokens. The official website for nYFI is nestprotocol.org. The official message board for nYFI is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5265253.

nYFI Token Trading

nYFI can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nYFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nYFI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase nYFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

