Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.20

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.20 and traded as low as $12.15. Ocean Bio-Chem shares last traded at $12.33, with a volume of 280 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.89 million, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.39.

Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.16 million during the quarter. Ocean Bio-Chem had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 27.70%.

In other news, EVP Gregor M. Dornau sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $119,595.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,250 shares of company stock worth $144,168. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OBCI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem during the 4th quarter valued at $483,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 67,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 35,490 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 325.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ocean Bio-Chem by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.14% of the company’s stock.

Ocean Bio-Chem Company Profile (NASDAQ:OBCI)

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, home care, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, waxes, enzyme fuel treatments, private label products, motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, brush handles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.

