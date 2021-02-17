Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) will report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Okta’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is ($0.01). Okta also posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Okta will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Pritchard Capital increased their price target on Okta from $266.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Okta from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Okta from $282.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.30.

In other Okta news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.21, for a total transaction of $11,910,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,005,823.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.91, for a total value of $356,777.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,650 shares of company stock valued at $61,793,057 over the last quarter. 12.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Okta by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,359,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Okta by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,309,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Okta by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 10,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $285.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $264.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.88. Okta has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. The company has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.70 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

