Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Director Aldo C. Zucaro Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Director Aldo C. Zucaro sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,420,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ORI stock opened at $19.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.76. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $23.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.36.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Old Republic International by 175.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 718,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after purchasing an additional 457,713 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Old Republic International by 548.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Old Republic International by 38.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 100,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 27,742 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 1,208.8% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 242,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 223,620 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 37.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORI. TheStreet raised Old Republic International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

