Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.6% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 217.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 49,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after buying an additional 33,930 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 19,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,636,000 after buying an additional 1,685,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $144.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $440.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $145.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.16.

In related news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

