Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 47.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Omnicell by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,617,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,118,000 after acquiring an additional 20,140 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Omnicell during the third quarter worth $105,335,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Omnicell during the third quarter worth $43,722,000. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicell in the third quarter valued at $31,384,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Omnicell by 34.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 407,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,459,000 after purchasing an additional 104,977 shares during the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Omnicell from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Omnicell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $132.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.24 and a 52-week high of $137.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Omnicell had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.25%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 1,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.62, for a total transaction of $157,778.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,411,226.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $252,024.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at $15,973,701.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,219 shares of company stock worth $3,924,703 over the last quarter. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

