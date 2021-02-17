On.Live Price Hits $0.0470 on Top Exchanges (ONL)

On.Live (CURRENCY:ONL) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. In the last week, On.Live has traded 177.2% higher against the dollar. On.Live has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and $234.00 worth of On.Live was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One On.Live token can currently be purchased for about $0.0470 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get On.Live alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00061840 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $448.80 or 0.00855424 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006763 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004468 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00046449 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00026793 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,630.91 or 0.05014571 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00045482 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00015772 BTC.

On.Live Token Profile

On.Live (CRYPTO:ONL) is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. On.Live’s total supply is 59,725,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,622,303 tokens. The Reddit community for On.Live is /r/onlivetv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for On.Live is on.live. On.Live’s official Twitter account is @on_live.

According to CryptoCompare, “On.Live is a a decentralized marketplace for paid advice, live broadcasts, and computing power. Anyone can contribute to the system if they have the processing power and bandwidth. Smart incentivisation of these contributions guarantees decentralisation and creates a new economy driven by ONL tokens. ONL is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum.”

On.Live Token Trading

On.Live can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as On.Live directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade On.Live should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase On.Live using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for On.Live Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for On.Live and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.