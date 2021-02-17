OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 58,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after acquiring an additional 8,730 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 117,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 399,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,722,000 after buying an additional 80,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Crown Castle International by 391.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 422,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,267,000 after buying an additional 336,590 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $163.03 per share, with a total value of $244,545.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,885.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $164.15 per share, for a total transaction of $328,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,716.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $588,547. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.36.

CCI traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.09. The company had a trading volume of 29,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220,450. The company has a market cap of $69.91 billion, a PE ratio of 101.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $114.18 and a 1-year high of $180.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.88 and a 200-day moving average of $161.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

