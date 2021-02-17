OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,290 Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $188.31. 26,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,640. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.61 and a 1-year high of $210.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.37, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.38.

Several brokerages have commented on VRSK. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Truist upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $222.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.77.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

